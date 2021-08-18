NFL Draft Profile: Cory Durden, Defensive Lineman, NC State Wolfpack

#52

Pos: DL

Ht: 6038

Wt: 305

DOB: 1/26/_

Eligible: 2022

Newberry, FL

Newberry High School

Cory Durden

NC State Wolfpack

Pros:

Coyle: A stout build, Durden has a lot of strength throughout his body. Upper body strength is evident with his ability to hold his ground against bigger offensive lineman. Also, he generates good power at the point of contact with his lower half and ability to extend with his hands. Shows the ability to drive blockers into the lap of the quarterback. Possesses good flexibility in his back and ankle, takes on contact well and can rush vertically upfield. When engaging with blockers, he’s able to land his hands in good spots and works different moves off of it. Uses a mix of pass rush moves including; a swim, spin, and inside/outside rip. When getting shut down with one move, he has the ability to counter and work another.

Cons:

Coyle: After a breakout 2019 season at Florida State, Durden’s production took a huge dip in 2020. It wasn’t all his fault as Florida State changed defensive fronts and had him playing out of position which hurt teammate Marvin Wilson as well. Overall athleticism is a knock on Durden, won’t light up the combine in the 40-yard dash or explosive events. It looks like he carries bad weight in his torso, could cut the bad weight and add more mass to his lower half. Coming off the ball, he isn’t quick. Lacks explosiveness within his first step to win with speed and get under lineman pads consistently. At times, Durden struggles against longer lineman not being able to get off blocks. He may measure in with shorter arms for the position.

Summary:

Coyle: This Seminole transfer is poised to put up a big year at NC State. Playing in that Seminole defense in 2020 hurt Durden’s draft stock, but NC State has produced great interior prospects in the past. If they can get him back on the right path, they’ll have themselves a good football player. As he may not be the most athletic on the field, he wins with overpowering strength. He projects as a pass-rushing 3 tech in the NFL that could develop into a productive role.

Background:

From Newberry, Florida and graduated from Newberry High School in 2017. Three-star recruit that enrolled at Florida State while having interest from Louisville and Florida. Redshirted his freshman year at Florida State. As a sophomore saw action in 12 games and started one. Became a starter in 2019 recorded 24 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 28 hurries. Dealt with injuries in 2020 and opted out midway through. Decided to transfer to NC State for his senior season. NC State coach Dave Doeren was asked about Durden and said, "He’s a nice young man, he works really hard, he’s excited about a new opportunity. Things just kind of dried up for him down there, and he wanted a fresh start. He’s taking advantage of it here.”

One-Liners

Coyle: Pass rushing 3 tech that wins with power and technique, but lacks the athleticism to be elite at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.6 / 7.4