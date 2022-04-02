NFL Draft Profile: Daniel Hardy, Outside Linebacker, Montana State Bobcats

#44

Pos: LB

Ht: 6021

Wt: 239

Hand: 978

Arm: 3400

Wing: 8200

DOB: 12/15/1998

Hometown: Beaverton, OR

High School: Valley Catholic

Daniel Hardy Montana State Bobcats

One Liners

Technically raw outside linebacker with good burst.

Pros

Deployed as a defensive end in a three-point stance, Hardy possesses above-average length. He shows good burst, allowing him to threaten the outside shoulder of blockers and pursue from the backside. Hardy is a reliable tackler who wraps up around the hip. Showing good read and react skills when unblocked, he can make an impact in space.

Cons

Not rushing with a plan means that Hardy often tries to get upfield without using his hands, preventing him from beating the punch of blockers. His hands lack violence as he is unable to enforce his will on opponents. In the run game, he faces similar problems with blockers striking and latching easily. He fails to set the edge, not gaining inside hand positioning and extending. Hardy is unable to anchor and frequently ends up on the ground as offensive linemen are able to finish. His first step explosiveness is average.

Summary

Defensive end with below-average size, good burst and average explosiveness. Hardy can threaten the outside shoulder and displays good processing skills in space. His pass-rush plan and hand usage as well as anchor in the run game are poor. Hardy projects as a developmental 3-4 outside linebacker or strong-side linebacker in 4-3 defense. Due to how underdeveloped his game is, he is likely to be placed on a practice squad early on.

Grade

6th Round