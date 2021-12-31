Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Baker Jr., Cornerback, Georgia Southern Eagles

NFL draft profile scouting report for Georgia Southern Cornerback, Darrell Baker Jr.
#14
Pos: CB
Ht:
Wt:
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Hephzibah, GA
Hephzibah High School

Darrell Baker Jr. Georgia Southern University Eagles

One Liner: 

Darrell Backer Jr is an experienced corner that can play special teams at the next level. 

Pros: 

Good size for an outside CB with plenty of experience in multiple coverages. He shows some good patience and has decent long speed on a vertical plane. Not afraid to get physical and disrupt route timing. Puts himself in good positions in zone and maintains good leverage in zone. Proactive in zone with his hands making pressure keys and visual keys. Shows good route anticipation in off man when he reads route indicators. He can play special teams.

Cons: 

Older prospect as a 6th year senior. Stiff hips and feet can be stuck in the mud at times. Slow transitions downhill with adequate technique and footwork. Lacks acceleration when WR’s make route breaks and gives up too much separation. Eye discipline can be bad in zone and man. Ball skills are nothing special and he needs to turn his head around. 

Summary: 

Darrell Baker Jr projects to be a developmental player that will likely start on the practice squad. Plenty of snaps played in college and wins with his physicality and reading route indicators. Will struggle to make an impact at the next level due to his lack of athleticism and technique. He can play special teams

Background: 

From Hephzibah, Georgia and attended Hephzibah High School. Graduated in 2016 with no real interest from other schools. Ran track and field in high school. 2020 - All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team. Redshirted as a freshman but made the Dean’s list. Played in all 12 games in 2017 and had 118 special teams snap. Started the last two years at corner playing a total of 22 games. He had 8 pass deflections in 2021.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.6/6.2

