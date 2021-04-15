Darrick Forrest - Strong Safety Cincinnati Bearcats Scouting Report

DARRICK FORREST | Cincinnati | DS | #5 | Sr | 5106 | 200 | Columbus, OH | Walnut Ridge | 05.22.99

The lesser discussed member of one of the top safety duos in college football, Forrest is a versatile coverage safety who has shown the ability to work in both short zones, deep zones and man coverage. He is a highly productive player on the back end who has a solid athletic profile to match up adequately in man coverage, while covering enough ground in deep coverage. With some decent hips, Forrest is able to transition smoothly out of his back-pedal. He maintains good eye discipline in zone, reading the eyes of quarterbacks like a book. In the run game, Forrest is a solid wrap-up tackler who has no fear mixing it up underneath. Despite his willingness, he possesses a light frame with a very thin lower half. This could limit his impact in the run game on a consistent basis. Forrest also lacks aggressiveness. He is cool and calculated, but misses out on some opportunities to push the issue, instead vying for cleanup responsibilities. In the end, Forrest is a dependable player who lacks any dynamic traits. Teams should value him as a backup option with a relatively high floor, but questionable ceiling.

Was an All-ACC first-team selection in 2019 after leading the team with 106 total tackles and tied for second with three interceptions. Started nine games for the Bearcats in 2020, posting 40 total tackles and two interceptions. Was considered a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports coming out of Walnut Ridge High School in Columbus, Ohio. Coached by Byron Mattox at Walnut Ridge. Also lettered in basketball and track and field.

