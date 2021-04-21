Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Deonte Brown - Offensive Guard Alabama Crimson Tide Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Deonte Brown
DEONTE BROWN | Alabama | OG | #65 | rSr | 6026 | 338 | Decatur, AL | Austin HS

Overview: 

Your throwback War Daddy up front, Brown is an imposing presence along the offensive line. Boasting a compact and powerful frame, Brown is a mauler who creates a lot of movement in the run game. With an extremely powerful lower half, Brown is able to create an absurd amount of power in very tight spaces. When he is able to get his hands inside on defenders, it is almost a guaranteed game over. Brown is a battler who shows outstanding effort on a snap-to-snap basis. There are moments of dominance on film against a daunting SEC schedule. Despite his squatty frame, Brown is a surprisingly efficient mover working to the second level. As good as he can move vertically, he lacks the flexibility to work laterally at a consistent rate. Brown is a bit heavy footed, which can contribute to his struggle to redirect, especially in pass protection. There is some bad weight on his frame that could potentially be the difference between being a high-quality starter and regulated backup option. For now, his combination of natural power, effort and physicality make him a strong candidate as a starting option relatively early in his NFL career.

Background: 

Brown started 26 of 48 career games played for the Crimson Tide. Selected as a first-team All-SEC selection during the 2020 season. Coached by Jeremy Perkins at Austin High School in Decatur, Alabama. Decided on Alabama over offers from Auburn and Tennessee.

