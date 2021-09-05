NFL Draft Profile: Derick Hall, Defensive End, Auburn Tigers

#29

Pos: DE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 251

DOB: 3/19/_

Eligible: 2022

Gulfport, MS

Gulfport High School

Derick Hall

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: In a rotational role, Hall frequently lines up as a wide nine from a two point stance. He is a great athlete in a straight line, threatening the outside shoulder of tackles with his burst. Once there, he uses his bend to dip his shoulder and turn the corner without losing significant momentum and staying on track. He can counter with an inside spin move if tackles gain enough depth to match his outside track rush. Playing consistently low, Hall makes blockers work at unfavorable angles. His good functional strength and length allow him to impact linemen when initiating contact, opening up an inside track on bullrushes. Very good length means he can outreach blockers, helping him to set the edge. He can bench press opponents trying to latch to extend. Hall is a reliable tackler, wrapping up well. When unblocked, he is patient and low, maintaining gap integrity and absorbing blockers.

Cons:

Leinweber: Despite his speed and length, Hall is very inconsistent when converting speed to power, missing out on frequent opportunities to beat tackles with it. His hands are underdeveloped, not beating the punch of blockers. A lack of decisiveness and slow hands prevent him from disengaging after extending. Hall is susceptible to getting twisted on the edge in obvious running situations.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long and athletic pass rusher off the edge who can threaten the outside shoulder and bend the corner without losing momentum. His length and strength as well as flashes of inside counters give Hall an exciting skillset if he can do it consistently. In the run game, he has slow hands to disengage. Hall projects as a speed rusher who can get on the field in obvious passing situations as a rookie. Adding consistency to his counters and power rushes and developing a plan as a run defender would put him on track to reach a very high ceiling.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long and athletic outside track rusher who can bend the corner. Hall flashes inside counters and traits to convert speed to power. He is slow to disengage in the run game.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.3 / 8.8