NFL Draft Profile: Dontay Demus Jr., Wide Receiver, Maryland Terrapins

#7

Pos: WR

Ht: 6030

Wt: 217

DOB: 9/16/00

Eligible: 2022

Washington D.C.

Friendship Academy

Dontay Demus Jr.

Maryland Terrapins

Pros:

Ezring: Size and route-running can be a dangerous combination. Dontay Demus Jr. is a big-bodied receiver who specializes in separating with exaggerated route running. A generally clean mover capable of making sharp cuts while maintaining pace, the Maryland pass-catcher consistently uses head fakes, jab steps and body language to force defenders into false steps and early hip turns. He employs the same salesmanship in his releases. What’s more, Demus generally presents a uniform route stem and rarely telegraphs his pattern. He also boasts fairly loose hips and quick enough feet to run any route. The Maryland receiver draws holds by defensive backs at the top of his route stem thanks to his skill at forcing false steps and premature hip turns. At the catch point, Demus uses his size and length to his advantage. He shields the ball from defenders with his large frame and has a wide catch radius. He is a reliable hands catcher who secures the ball through contact with ease. He is capable of high-pointing the ball and is a threat in 50/50 situations thanks to his length, size and hands. Demus also exhibits sound body control at the sideline. After the catch, the Terrapins receiver has the athleticism to make plays. He typically ends his runs with physicality. Demus is also a high-effort and effective blocker who should offer value as a contributor on special teams.

Cons:

Ezring: Although the Maryland receiver offers a unique skill set, his game has various issues that limit his ceiling at the next level. First and foremost, Demus lacks high-level burst and long speed. As a result, he struggles to separate on pure vertical routes and can even fail to create space after forcing false steps and early hip turns. When he is unable to put defensive backs into compromised positions, he is especially ineffective. What’s more, Demus struggles against physical cornerbacks. He rarely uses his hands to keep contact off of his frame. As a result, he is regularly slowed down and jammed. Defenders are sometimes able to use physicality to stay in phase after Demus forces them into false steps. Further, the Maryland standout occasionally struggles at the catch point. In other words, his generally reliable hands have moments of weakness - the high number of inaccurate passes do not help the talented pass-catcher. Similarly, he exhibits questionable ball-tracking. He slows down unnecessarily or jumps early while the ball is in the air. After the catch, Demus is primarily a straight-line runner who lacks creativity. Typically a consistent blocker, the large receiver can overcommit and whiff at the point of engagement.

Summary:

Ezring: A big receiver with a unique skill set, Dontay Demus Jr.’s game is still a work-in-progress. That said, his nuanced route running may give him a rosterable floor at the next level. Demus separates fairly well, has strong hands and uses his size well at the catch point. To reach his potential, the talented receiver must learn to play a more physical brand of football. He regularly gives up his chest and is beaten by physical corners. What’s more, he lacks any distinguishable movement skills. Demus projects as a solid backup with starter potential.

Background:

A Washington, D.C. native, Dontay Demus Jr. was born to Aisha and Dontay Demus and has one brother, Deonte. During his time at Friendship Academy, the standout receiver was named Second Team All-Metro as a senior. 247Sports Composite Rankings listed Demus as a three-star recruit. The same outlet ranked the star wideout the 865th recruit in his class, the 131st wide receiver recruit in his class and the 9th best recruit in Washington D.C. Despite lacking the accolades and recognition of other high school recruits, Demus was an immediate standout on the field for the Terrapins. He appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman, started all 12 games as a sophomore and started all five games as a junior. He led Maryland in all receiving categories in 2019 and 2020. Demus was selected Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2019. In 2020, he was named 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten and Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big Ten.

One-Liners

Ezring: A big-bodied receiver who specializes in forcing defensive backs into false steps and early hip turns, Dontay Demus Jr. has starter potential in the NFL. That said, he must incorporate hand usage into his route running to reach his potential.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.5 / 8.4