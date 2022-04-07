Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Doug Kramer, Interior Offensive Lineman, Illinois Fighting Illini

OC Doug Kramer
Illinois

#65
Pos: OC
Ht: 6020
Wt: 301
Hand: 958
Arm: 3168
Wing: 7738
40: 3168
DOB: 6/4/1998
Hometown: Hinsdale, IL
High School: Hinsdale Central

Doug Kramer
Illinois Fighting Illini

One Liners

Experienced, tough center who is a capable athlete in space but just a positional blocker. 

Pros

Experienced center who shows very good understanding of scheme and leverage. Kramer possesses competitive toughness, battling to keep blocks alive despite being overmatched. His athleticism in space is above average as he is capable of pulling. At the second level, he is able to locate, drive and finish smaller defenders. Versatility should allow him to help out at guard in a pinch.

Cons

In the run game, Kramer’s upper body can get ahead of his feet causing him to lose balance as he is too aggressive. Frequently getting stood up at the point of attack, he is unable to win leverage and gets knocked back. His quickness out of his stance is average. Kramer lacks strike strength, preventing him from dealing out body blows. In pass protection, quick rushers take advantage of his limited lateral agility and attack his shoulders.

Summary

Average-sized center who brings experience and competitive toughness. Kramer is a capable athlete in space and understands angles. He frequently gets knocked back and is unable to move defensive linemen. Kramer projects as a practice squad center, who will be reliable depth. Due to below-average power, he is limited to being a depth piece that can help out at guard in a pinch.

Grade:

Round 7

kayvon
