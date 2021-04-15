Dwayne Johnson Jr. - Strong Safety San Diego State Aztecs Scouting Report

DWAYNE JOHNSON JR | San Diego State | DS | #36 | rSr | 6020 | 215 | Murrieta, CA | Vista Murrieta | 03.11.97

Overview:

After playing mostly special teams early in his career, Johnson was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection during the 2019 season after collecting 92 total tackles and one interception. He then put together another strong season in 2020, totaling 40 total stops in just seven contests. Johnson fills the strong-safety role well, doing his best work with short-zone responsibilities. The big-bodied defensive back has nice instincts in pass coverage, flashing the ability to close quickly underneath. That huge frame with notable length helps a lot in the passing game, closing passing lanes in a flash. In the run game, Johnson runs the alley with the best. He plays with some bad intentions, putting his rocked-up frame to good use. Johnson plays with an incredible level of physicality, quickly closing and finishing plays all over the field. He is a traditional box safety who doubles as a linebacker near the line of scrimmage. He is an ordinary athlete who lacks the explosiveness to cover much ground in pass coverage. Johnson has heavy feet and slow transitions, limiting his versatility on the back end. With this type of physical profile, DIME backer responsibilities and special-teams stalwart seems like Johnson’s best opportunity to make an impact on the next level.

Background:

Started all 13 games this past season after recording just one start in the previous two seasons. Started seven games in a shortened 2020 season, posting 40 total tackles. Was a three-year letter winner; three-star recruit.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.