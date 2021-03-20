Elijah Ponder - 3-4 Defensive End Cincinnati Bearcats Scouting Report

ELIJAH PONDER | Cincinnati | DE | #93 | rSr | 6016 | 265 | 4.97e | Avondale Estates, GA | South Cobb HS

Overview:

Ponder is a talented player, but his overall projection to the next level is worrisome. He has a phenomenal inside move that he utilized a lot throughout his film and he has the initial quickness to get into the backfield. He is athletic enough to beat interior offensive linemen one-on-one and is sound from a technique standpoint. Ponder has an excellent understanding of the game, which has helped his overall lack of ideal traits. He is a bit of a tweener who doesn’t have much bend to him, thus he cannot win around the edge consistently. It will be difficult for Ponder to get to the quarterback at the next level because he doesn’t have much of a pass-rush plan outside of his inside move. He is not a traditional 4-3 defensive end so he will be limited as a 3-4 end in the league. He doesn’t have great length, which limits his ability to extend, disengage and disrupt in the run game. Ponder is a talented player, but his lack of a true fit hurts him as a prospect. He is still worthy of being a high-priority free agent who showed some promise on tape.

Background:

Played in 32 games during his Cincinnati career. Earned his bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies in April 2020. Played at South Cobb for head coach Sherrod Rainge. Chose Cincinnati over Navy, Air Force and Ohio.

