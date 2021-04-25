Greg Eiland - Right Tackle Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

GREG EILAND | Mississippi State | OT | #55 | rSr | 6076 | 335 | Philadelphia, MS | Philadelphia HS | 02.01.98 (23)

Overview:

Having played right tackle, left tackle and left guard for the Bulldogs, Eiland was invited to the College Gridiron Showcase and put up freaky measurements including 37-inch arms. His tape shows a very limited player who is unable to put that frame to effective use. He struggles to gain depth in his frequent vertical sets, suffering from slow feet and getting frequent help from chipping running backs. Eiland’s punch is predictable and his blocks get deconstructed in all kinds of ways. He is especially susceptible to getting beat laterally as he shows little recovery ability. While he has some bend in his knees, Eiland often lunges at opponents as he ducks his head. He is not comfortable on the move and fails to make blocks stick, not continuing to move his feet. His hands show occasional violence when he finishes off-balance defenders. Nothing on his tape shows that Eiland is an NFL-caliber offensive lineman. He could be invited to a camp thanks to his size.

Background:

Raised in Mississippi. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Industrial Technology major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Started 4 of 13 games played as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Three siblings. Nickname is Peewee.

