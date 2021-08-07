NFL Draft Profile: Jack Snyder, Offensive Tackle, San Jose State Spartans

#55

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 310

DOB: 5/25/97

Eligible: 2022

Mill Valley, CA

Marin Catholic High School

Jack Snyder

San Jose State Spartans

Pros:

Ezring: Experience and versatility are valuable traits for a draft prospect to possess. Few players boast a resume that features anything near Jack Snyder’s 40 starts since setting foot on San Jose State’s campus. While the Spartans’ product can survive as a backup tackle in the league (where he played most of his college snaps in the past two years), he has the potential to serve as a swing lineman and spot starter along the interior line. Snyder’s game is primarily based on his movement skills. The blindside protector works to space and even has the short-area quickness to perform reach blocks. What’s more, he mirrors pass rushers up the outside track well. He maintains a hard inside shoulder and employs a well-timed power step to counter inside moves. When shooting his hands, the experienced starter displays impressive patience and weight distribution. Once engaged, Snyder combines his movement skills with grip strength to mirror and sustain. Moreover, the San Jose State lineman’s persistent leg drive enhances his power and closes distance against longer defenders. Similarly, Snyder compensates for his underwhelming strength with an advanced ability to use his opponents’ momentum and a still-improving feel for hand placement. Perhaps Snyder’s best trait, though, is his awareness. He routinely picks up stunts and delayed blitzers as a pass blocker. He, likewise, exhibits impressive vision in the run game.

Cons:

Ezring: While experience and versatility are inherently valuable when evaluating prospects, athletic traits are imperative to success in the NFL. Snyder, then, may struggle thanks to his underwhelming power profile. The San Jose State starter has a late anchor that sometimes gives way completely. Similarly, he struggles to move defenders in one-on-one situations in the run game. The standout tackle even fails to consistently displace linebackers at the second level. What’s more, Snyder’s wide and high hand placement reduces the strength behind his shots. The looping motion he employs with his punches gives up his chest. Opponents knock the experienced blocker’s hands away far too often. If the talented tackle misses his shot, he has trouble recovering. Once defenders reach the Spartans’ lineman’s frame, they control him and disengage fairly easily. If Snyder manages to engage, agile pass rushers take advantage of his stiff frame and consequent inability to make sharp directional changes. Additionally, the sixth-year senior seems to have average functional length. This limits him in pass protection and as a run blocker, as defenders routinely manage distance and long-arm him. While Snyder’s athletic profile offers apparent positional versatility, he is a scheme-specific player whose best fit is in a zone offense.

Summary:

Ezring: An intriguing but limited prospect, Jack Snyder’s appeal to NFL teams will likely be rooted in his versatility and experience. The San Jose State tackle has the skillset to serve as a backup at any offensive line position. His limited power profile will hinder him at the next level. Still, his ability to play along the line should make him immediately rosterable while he develops.

Background:

Born on May 25th, 1997 in Mill Valley, California, Jack Snyder attended Marin Catholic High School. During his high school career, the Torrance, California native showed off his athleticism and versatility by playing guard, tackle, tight end and defensive line. For his stellar play, Snyder received honorable mention All-Metro honors twice from the San Francisco Chronicle. Moreover, he was named a first-team all-league offensive and defensive lineman. A two-sport letter winner, Snyder played center for the Marin Catholic basketball team. The talented athlete was a three-year member of his high school’s chapter of the California Scholarship Foundation. He was also one of two National Football Foundation Scholar-Athletes from Marin County for the 2014-2015 year. After redshirting his freshman season for the Spartans, Snyder became an impact player in his debut campaign. He played in all thirteen games, starting eight. The Mill Valley product started all 12 games of his sophomore year. Despite being a reliable blocker during his first two seasons, Snyder broke out in 2019. The experienced starter received honorable mention All-Mountain West and started every game at left tackle. He was also the first San Jose State lineman to score a touchdown since 1992. In 2020, Snyder built upon his already impressive resume. He started all eight games at left tackle to extend his streak to 38 consecutive starts. He was named the Pro Football Focus Mountain West Player of the Year and received First-Team All-Mountain West honors. Across his decorated career, Snyder has also been named Academic All-Mountain West four times, Mountain West Scholar-Athlete two times (2018 and 2020) and San Jose State University Dean’s Scholar (2018). The experienced, reliable starter has also enjoyed his fair share of off-the-field achievements. He was a property management company intern during the 2019 football season; in the 2020 spring semester, he interned for a commercial property and casualty insurance company. Snyder has earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and is pursuing a master’s degree in urban planning. To stay in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spartans’ blocker worked out at home and even constructed an at-home squat rack.

One-Liners

Ezring: An experienced and versatile prospect, Jack Snyder can develop into a backup at any of the five offensive line positions or a spot starter along the interior; however, he is scheme-specific and lacks a reliable power profile.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.1 / 7.8