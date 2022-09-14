NFL Draft Profile: Jacob Copeland, Wide Receiver, Maryland Terrapins

#2

Pos: WR

Ht: 5110

Wt: 202

Hand: 858

Arm: 3138

Wing: 7638

40: 4.45

DOB: 7/20/1999

Hometown: Pensacola, FL

High School: Escambia

Eligibility: 2023

Jacob Copeland

Maryland Terrapins

One-Liner:

A dense wideout whose a threat with the ball in his hands, more opportunities and cleaner performances could lend to an increased draft stock for Copeland.

Evaluation:

A brawny wideout really fills out his pads. Played as a boundary X and Flanker Z. Obvious utility in the screen game. Mainly due to his physical nature and yards-after-the-catch ability. Exciting lower body juice considering his size. Will fight through arm tackles and take ankles in the open field. Has the suddenness to snap into hinge and curl routes, creating separation out of his break. Can bully corners at the catch point, boxing them out on 50-50 balls. Physicality shows up in the run game. He won't play favorites and makes sure to drive corners off the ball. Has returned punts and kicks. Not a nuanced route runner and tends to play into the DB's hand in terms of leverage. Not a natural pass catcher. Has some concentration drops and losses in contested catch situations. Copeland is a big-bodied pass catcher with dynamic traits. His main issue is use and catching, two things he will need to sure up to ensure his draft positioning.

Grade:

5th Round

Background:

Jacob Copeland makes his debut in 2022 for Mayland after four years for the Florida Gators, where he had been an excellent wide receiver and a starter too. To go along with the wide receiver, Copeland had been a key piece of their special teams unit, and back in 2019, Copeland was an SEC Freshman of the Week. Copeland is from Pensacola, Florida and attended Escambia High School in his hometown. While there, had over two thousand receiving yards and nineteen touchdowns. Copeland is a sociology major at Maryland, and his sister, Kayla, is majoring in Special Education at the University of Florida.