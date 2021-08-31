NFL Draft Profile: Jacquez Jones, Linebacker, Kentucky Wildcats

#10

Pos: LB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 235

DOB: 2/20/00

Eligible: 2022

Tuscaloosa, AL

Hillcrest High School

Jacquez Jones

Kentucky Wildcats

Pros:

Leinweber: Coming downhill aggressively when he has a free lane at a ball carrier, allows him to make the occasional splash play in the backfield. Jones times his get off well when asked to blitz. He tackles low, using his long arms to wrap ball carriers up. Average athleticism makes him capable of gaining sufficient depth in zone and carrying college opponents up the seam. When flowing to the ball, Jones uses his lateral agility to avoid blockers. He stays low to absorb contact and has urgent hands to shed.

Cons:

Leinweber: Jones heavily focuses on the run, reading back and the line and causing him to be out of position on any sort of fake. He is often caught processing, making him slow to read and react. Jones possesses below-average closing speed. He lacks instincts in zone, mainly dropping to spots.

Summary:

Leinweber: Compact linebacker with good hands to shed and reliable tackling skills. Jones is an average athlete who consistently plays the run first which can result in tackles for loss or him biting on fakes. He is often slow to read and lacks instincts in zone. Jones projects as a practice squad caliber linebacker who could make a roster if he can contribute on special teams and improve his football intelligence.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Compact linebacker with good hands to shed and reliable tackling skills. Average athlete that is often slow to read and react.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.6 / 6.6