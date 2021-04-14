Jamar Johnson - Free Safety Indiana Hoosiers Scouting Report

JAMAR JOHNSON | Indiana | DS | #22 | Jr | 6002 | 197 | Sarasota, FL | Riverview HS | 11.22.99

Overview:

A one-year starter for the Hoosiers, Johnson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior. He has a knack for the football made evident by his four interceptions in only eight games during the 2020 season. Locating and tracking the ball comes naturally to him when he is in range. Johnson is intelligent on the back end, displaying a quick trigger in the run game and anticipating routes in deep thirds or fourths. Clean feet allow him to back-pedal while mirroring the route without letting wideouts run on his toes. Johnson is an average athlete who lacks the range to play single-high at the next level. His transitions are slow, making him unable to click and close on opponents in front. In run support, he runs the alley with intent. A lack of twitch and pursuit angles that are too aggressive cause him to miss many tackles, even in condensed spaces at the sideline or in the hole. At times he takes plays off, showing an unwillingness to tackle. Johnson projects as a deep safety in a two-high scheme, who is intelligent and can take the ball away occasionally. His average athleticism and inability to tackle could keep him off the field. He will have to contribute on special teams to make a roster.

Background:

Raised in the Tampa, Florida area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Liberal Studies major. Participated in track and field in high school. Parents aren’t married. Arrested for resisting arrest following officers on foot patrol near the athletic facilities smelling marijuana. He fled the area and later returned (December, 2018).

