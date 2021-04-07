Jamin Davis - Inside Linebacker Kentucky Wildcats Scouting Report

JAMIN DAVIS | Kentucky | IB | #44 | rJr | 6025 | 234 | Ludowici, GA | Long County HS | 12.12.98

Overview:

The long linebacker started 11 games as a member of the Wildcats, seeing action in 36 games. Davis racked up 144 tackles and five career interceptions. He has great spatial awareness in zone coverage, locating routes behind and crowding throwing lanes with his length. Active feet allow him to be a capable man-coverage defender against underneath routes. Davis gets sideline-to-sideline when he turns on the jets, displaying sufficient range to defend laterally. He is a very patient run defender who does not play well downhill. Taking on blocks is not a strong suit as he does not show the ability to stack and shed. He is not a physical player and gets run over by ball-carriers in the hole. Davis projects as a WILL linebacker who excels when asked to drop into zone coverage thanks to his awareness in space and length. He has to become more physical defending the inside run and when taking on blockers. The more he can be kept clean, the more successful he will be.

Background:

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii and raised outside of Savannah, Georgia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Community & Leadership Development major. Parents are married. Father attended Bethune-Cookman. Two siblings. Cousin played football at San Diego State. Dreams of becoming a corporate lawyer. Volunteered at food pantry.

