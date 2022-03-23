NFL Draft Profile: Jarrid Williams, Offensive Tackle, Miami Hurricanes

#62

Pos: OT

Ht: 6061

Wt: 322

Hand: 1048

Arm: 3548

Wing: 8568

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 7/2/1997

Hometown: Cedar Hill, TX

High School: Cedar Hill

Jarrid Williams

Miami Hurricanes

One-Liner:

Williams has some upside thanks to his frame and run-blocking ability, but he is both unpolished and lacking the traits needed to be a solid pass protector.

Pros:

Big athlete with long arms and filled-out frame. Williams carries his weight well and understands how to use it to his advantage. His best attribute is hand usage, Williams locks on to pads with his long arms before using his hands as hooks, preventing upfield disruption by edge defenders. He is best when going forward, where he keeps his leg drive and can displace defenders allowing for holes in the run game.

Cons:

Williams does not possess the desired traits of pass-blocking tackle. Defenders can strong-arm him with bull rushes where his lack of true anchor is shown. When aligned in wide-9 techniques, defenders blow by him with speed and then work back inside on following downs. His lack of agility and movement causes for over-setting that is quickly countered and capitalized on. Williams needs to work on his technique as he often plays with poor leverage that could be changed with better knee bend and a sturdier base.

Summary:

Williams can run block thanks to his big frame and willingness to keep his feet moving where his long arms displace run defenders from their assigned gap. As an overall tackle though, he needs development in his pass blocking technique since he is devoid of the strength or athleticism many NFL tackles acquire in their skillset.

Background:

Williams Was a two-star recruit out of Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hil, Texas. He helped lead the team to two State championships thanks to his play on both sides of the ball. Williams attended the University of Houston out of high school where he played with the Cougars from 2015-2019. He then transferred to Miami in 2020 where he started all 10 games he played in and was a strong point at right tackle.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

“I've heard a lot of good things about Jarrid Williams, He's met with a lot of teams. Really looks the part.” Jimmy Williams, NFL Draft Diamonds at 2022 Hula Bowl