NFL Draft Profile: Jaylon Thomas, Offensive Guard, Southern Methodist Mustangs

#71

Pos: OG

Ht: 6050

Wt: 326

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Lubbock, TX

Coronado



Jaylon Thomas SMU

Mustangs

One-Liner:

Thomas lacks the length and power to succeed at the next level. His versatility and experience may be the only reason why he can roam around practice squads.

Pros:

With the presumed move to the interior of the offensive line, Thomas has a good size for the position with a thick build from head to toe. He has a decent first step off the line of scrimmage to gain some depth. His first step gives him a good enough platform to be a sufficient pass protector by maintaining the arch of the pocket. As a run blocker, he has the size to seal holes in a gap scheme. He offers positional versatility because of his experience at left and right tackle, along with stints at left guard.

Cons:

Thomas has played left tackle for the Mustangs, but he will need to move inside at the next level because of his lack of height and length. He lacks raw power when he is on the attack, attempting to land punches on opposing pass rushers. Even though he has a thick build, he lacks the anchor and re-anchor ability in pass protection. His feet are not quick enough to mirror moves, counters and stunts. Chest gets exposed when in a lockout situation. Stronger edge defenders can overpower him with their hands to rip through blocks and knock him off-balance. Struggled to re-gain his feet and position against speed-to-power rushers. A lot of power issues also stem from a lack of meaningful leg drive. Since he played in a pass-heavy offense, he didn’t play a lot of snaps as a run blocker to test him for what he will need to be able to do at the next level.

Summary:

Jaylon Thomas has three consecutive years of starting experience for the Mustangs at left tackle, also playing right tackle in 2018 and three games in 2021 at left guard. Thomas has a thick and dense build to make the permanent move to guard. He possesses a sufficient first step off the line in pass protection. He lacks a lot of necessary traits to have a solidified spot in the league. Without functional strength, balance and leg drive, he will find it difficult to make an NFL roster. His positional versatility may be his saving grace to bounce around practice squads.

Background:

Thomas originates from Lubbock, Texas, where he attended Coronado High School. Played for coach, Seth Parr. As a recruit, he was rated as three-star offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite. He chose SMU over Texas Tech and Tulsa. All-District selection in 2016. Helped his team to the 5A Division I quarterfinals as a senior. He also lettered in basketball for the high school.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.2/5.8

Floor/Ceiling: CFL / Practice Squad

Scheme Fit: Gap Scheme

Grade: UDFA

Injury History: Sprained ankle in 2020.

Character Notes: N/A

