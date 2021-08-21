August 22, 2021
How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Lucien, Cornerback, UConn Huskies

NFL draft profile scouting report for UConn cornerback, Jeremy Lucien
Author:
Updated:
Original:

JEREMY LUCIEN | UConn | CB | #21 | Jr | 6011v | 196v | 4.50e | Moore Township, PA | Choate Rosemary Hall

Evaluation: 

A gritty, fundamentally sound cover man who possesses great length, smooth backpedal and crisp change of direction ability. Often tasked with covering the top receiver, Lucien has lined up on both side of the field, outside, inside and has some special teams experience on kick/punt units. Does a nice job dissecting the play in zone and displays sound awareness, as to when to come off a defender or when to switch. At times, he needs to get his head turned around quicker and be alert of when the ball is released. While not an aggressive type of corner, he is more than willing to be physical when needed and make a tackle. His one-on-one coverage skills is his most appealing attribute. Lucien enters his third season as a starter in 2021 and has matured with film room responsibilities. This is one player worth monitoring who could rise up draft boards by time the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around.

Background: 

Trains and practices like a pro. Very respectful and coachable. Hails from strong family who has instilled great work ethic. First Team All-Conference in high school; recorded 45 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior. A mechanical engineer major who has passion for building robotics and participated in a three-month immersion program in Spain as a sophomore in high school. A Dean’s list student and headmaster’s scholar; extremely smart. (08/15/21)

