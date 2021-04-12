Jerry Jacobs - Cornerback Arkansas Razorbacks Scouting Report

JERRY JACOBS | Arkansas | DC | #1 | Sr | 5104 | 204 | Atlanta, GA | South Cobb

Overview:

Going into the season, Jacobs was seen as a very interesting prospect. He had a solid career at Arkansas State before transferring to Arkansas. He only played a few games before opting out of the season. Jacobs doesn’t stand out on tape. He is built well, weighing in at over 200 pounds. He is NFL ready in that department. His tape, though, just left a lot to be desired. He has played a limited amount of snaps over the past two seasons, and he hasn’t been good against better opponents. Jacobs isn’t very good against the run, and his instincts are nothing special. There is a lack of twitch to Jacobs’ game. He doesn’t make plays on film and is a non-factor for the majority of the game. Jacobs is worthy of being a tryout player, but that is about it.

Background:

Raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown but earned his undergraduate degree. Played junior college football in 2017 after a 2016 redshirt. Started 11 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Played in four games before suffering a season-ending injury. Played in five games before leaving college to prepare for the NFL draft. Father not in his life. Mother died of pneumonia when he was a child. Four siblings. Essentially raised by his older sisters. Participated in track, baseball and basketball in high school. Was a high-school honor student. Suffered a torn right ACL (2019).

