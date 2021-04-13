Jhamon Ausbon - Wide Receiver Texas A&M Aggies Scouting Report

JHAMON AUSBON | Texas A&M | WO | #2 | Sr | 6016 | 218 | 4.72 | Houston, TX | IMG Academy

Overview:

Boasting a big and powerful frame, former Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon is the type of possession style target who can carve out a subtle niche for a long time on the next level. Showing versatility during his time as an Aggie, Ausbon has played all over the place, seeing time on the perimeter and in the slot. With the evolution of the big slot at the next level, Ausbon appears to be a good candidate to continue that trend. His physicality and body control through contact are the traits that Ausbon will lean on in order to navigate traffic in tight confines. There is a little bit of Juju Smith-Schuster to his game, showcasing craftiness and physicality. In contested catch situations, he has flashed the ability to win at the highest point. There isn’t much finesse to Ausbon’s game. He lacks the deep speed to consistently threaten vertically on the outside. Ausbon isn't a very quick twitch athlete, struggling to create easy separation out of his breaks. With his combination of size, physicality and hands, Ausbon should have an opportunity to earn consistent playing time as a possession receiver at the next level for a substantial amount of time.

Background:

Ausbon started 22 of 34 games he played in during his Texas A&M career, recording 1,818 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 147 receptions. Decided to opt out of the 2020 season in order to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Coached by Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Was considered a consensus four star recruit by every major recruiting service. Chose Texas A&M over offers from Baylor, LSU, Auburn and Cal.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com