NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

#1

Pos: WR

Ht: 6020

Wt: 215

DOB: 4/20/01

Eligible: 2022

Brandon, MS

Brandon High School

Jonathan Mingo

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Outside wide receiver with impressive size. Mingo possesses good speed and acceleration at that size, eating up cushions and getting on top of cornerbacks. He has strong hands to hang on to the ball through traffic and can track it over his shoulder. Using his hands proactively, he prevents defenders from landing their hands on him. Mingo has average hip sink and ankle flexion to get into breaks and perform speed cuts. He can jab one way and go the other to gain a step of separation. After the catch he is physical, lowering his shoulder to break the occasional tackle. His physicality translates to blocking.

Cons:

Leinweber: Mingo is not a dynamic route runner, struggling to slow his momentum and turning on curls. He fails to improvise, not making himself available when the defense is all over him on run-pass options. When extending to catch passes outside of his frame, he can suffer from drops. Mingo is not a consistent blocker, often failing to sustain. He has not shown that he can win at the catch point consistently despite his size.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big wideout with straight-line athleticism and solid hands. Mingo is able to create separation occasionally and has the physicality to block. He is not dominant at anything, just checking a number of boxes. Mingo projects as an outside receiver who can be the third or fourth options of a passing attack with his size. He should also be an above-average gunner given his athleticism and physicality.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big wideout who checks a number of boxes. Lacks an elite trait and projects as a third or fourth option in a passing attack.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.2 / 7.9