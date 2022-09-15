NFL Draft Profile: Jon Gaines II, Offensive Lineman, UCLA Bruins

#57

Pos: iOL

Ht: 6026

Wt: 300

40: 5.28

Hometown: Wauwatosa, WI

High School: Marquette University

Eligibility: 2023

Jon Gaines II

UCLA Bruins

One-Liners

“A fit in a zone scheme, Gaines II needs to improve his play strength to make an NFL team.”

Evaluation:

When looking at Gaines II, the positives start with his speed and explosiveness. He gets off the ball well and is an easier mover. When asked to pull, he shows off his impressive speed, getting to his spot very quickly. Gaines II gets upfield fast and is at his best working in space. His foot quickness is solid as well. Gaines II can mirror speed rushers and his foot quickness was good enough that UCLA played him at tackle in a pinch. To take his game to the next level, Gaines II will need to improve his play strength. Gaines II is naturally top-heavy but he doesn’t have the play strength to hold up at the next level. Defenders with any kind of power or length can blow Gaines II off the ball. Gaines II can’t get any push and defenders are able to walk him back. His pad level is too high, allowing for defensive tackles to win the leverage battle against him. Gaines II’s technique is all over the place, which hinders his play strength even more. His hand placement is all over the place, preventing him from engaging with defenders. The opposition was able to stack and shed Gaines II and get into the backfield. There is noticeable tightness on Gaines II’s film, which makes it difficult for him to change direction. Pass rushers who have power and a motor beat Gaines II in one on one matchups way too often. He doesn’t have much punch and his technique wasn’t very good, so Gaines II wasn’t able to disrupt the defenders' path to the quarterback. On film, Gaines II didn’t play with a mauler mentality and it showed too often. He just tries to get in the way a lot, which won’t work against NFL rushers. Overall, Gaines II’s natural speed and ability to move will intrigue wide zone schemes. He is a poor man’s Shaq Mason or Dylan Parham. He just doesn’t have the athleticism, power, or upside to intrigue teams as a future starter. There is a chance he develops into a backup because of his unique scheme fit but he isn’t a draftable player right now.

Grade:

UDFA

Background:

Jon Gaines II, from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, is a returning starter on the offensive line for the UCLA Bruins. In 2021 he started all twelve games and showed his impressive line versatility playing center for the first two games of the season. Combined from 2018-2020, Gaines played in a total of twenty games over the first three seasons. While attending Marquette University High School, Gaines was a three-star recruit and the tenth-best prospect in Wisconsin. Gaines has an older brother and sister and his parents are Jon and Andrea Gaines. Gaines has several interests off the field, including cooking and playing video games. He is currently enrolled in the Coaching and Leadership Program Graduate Program at UCLA after receiving his Undergraduate Degree in Political Sciences.