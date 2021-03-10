Jordon Scott - Nose Guard Oregon Ducks Scouting Report

JORDON SCOTT | Oregon | DT | #3 | rJr | 6006 | 322 | 5.46e | Largo, FL | Pinellas Park | 10.25.98

Overview:

A mainstay on the interior of the Oregon defensive line, Scott is the type of lunch-pail player whose impact largely goes unnoticed in the box score. Boasting a squatty and powerful frame, Scott is the type of early-down run stopper who allows linebackers to roam free as he eats up multiple blockers in the process. He is a bowling ball with legs who possesses the natural leverage to get underneath opposing offensive linemen. There is clear impact potential on early downs, but that is where the potential impact stops. In terms of physical profile, Scott combines a limited frame and athletic profile to play much outside of his frame. He is a nose tackle only who will have limited value for teams implementing even-man fronts. There is no pass-rush upside here, putting a cap on playing time. In order to better affect the game, look for Scott to work heavily on his conditioning, reshaping his body for added work on passing downs. Scott’s lack of athletic upside makes him a long shot to hear his name called until late Day 3 if at all during the draft. With his combination of size, anchor and impact on early downs, Scott may have an opportunity to find a role in the right situation.

Background:

Has started 44 of 47 career games played for Oregon, selected as an All-PAC 12 selection during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Scott was selected as a freshman All-America during the 2017 season. Considered a three-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports coming out of Pinellas Park High School in Largo, Florida. Chose Oregon over offers from Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and USC, among others.

