Josh Pederson - Tight End Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Scouting Report

JOSH PEDERSON | Louisiana-Monroe | TE | #86 | rSR | 6050 | 235 | 4.81 | Morristown, NJ | Blue Valley North | 09.22.97

Overview:

The bloodlines are definitely there when looking at Louisiana Monroe tight end Josh Pederson. Being the son of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, Josh will get looks at the next level. He has had a very productive career on a weaker team. As a junior, Pederson had nine touchdowns to go along with 567 receiving yards. He lines up in-line or in the slot. Pederson will fit best on a team that places an emphasis on past catching tight ends. He has solid speed and quickness for the position. Pederson cuts well, which allows him to get open. He’ll need to become a better blocker to make it at the next level. He shows flashes at times, but Pederson struggles to get his hands on defenders for the most part. He won’t provide much after the catch, as he is brought down easily. Pederson plays with a lack of physicality on film. This hurts him as a route runner against stronger players and when blocking in the run game. He’ll get an opportunity at the next level, as he does have above-average size. The lack of quarterback play at Louisiana Monroe has hurt him, so being able to show what he can do at a pro day or private workout will be crucial for his draft stock. It may be tough for him to be more than just a camp body.

Background:

Born in the Newark, New Jersey area and raised in the Kansas City, Kansas area. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Kinesiology & Sports Fitness major. Redshirt. Started 6 of 11 games played as a freshman. Started 5 of 11 games played as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Father is former ULM QB Doug Peterson who played twelve seasons in the NFL and is currently an NFL head coach. Uncle played TE at ULM. Mother played basketball at Louisiana State college.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.