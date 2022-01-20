NFL Draft Profile: Josh Ross, Linebacker, Michigan Wolverines

#12

Pos: LB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 224

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Southfield, MI

Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Josh Ross Michigan Wolverines

One-Liner:

Aggressive and instinctual middle linebacker with deficient size who lacks speed and fluidity.

Pros:

Middle linebacker with experience at MIKE and WILL who is a physical tackler behind his pads, aiming for the hips and wrapping up. Ross runs through contact as a secondary tackler. He recognizes run schemes and quickly attacks gaps that offenses want to exploit. Aggressively attacking lead blockers forces backs to cut back runs. Ross dips the shoulder to avoid blockers in the open field. When taking on blocks, he maintains a wide base to stack linemen. His hand violence when shedding is above average. Ross closes underneath windows in zone coverage quickly.

Cons:

Possessing below average to deficient size, Ross lacks burst and explosiveness in a straight line. That limits his range as a run defender. His closing speed is below average and he has stiff ankles, causing his movement in space to be clunky and preventing him from adjusting pursuit angles late. Ross is unable to absorb contact from the side. His aggressive play style causes him to get fooled by play action, where he leaves vacated windows behind. In zone coverage, his spacing is often poor.

Summary:

Aggressive and instinctual middle linebacker with deficient size who lacks speed and fluidity. Ross is a strong and reliable tackler. His range and coverage abilities are below average due to his lack of athleticism and fluidity. Ross projects as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense who has to find a role on special teams despite his athleticism to make a roster. While he can be a serviceable run defender, his coverage skills will always lead to mismatches in favor of the opposition when he is on the field.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.6/6.9

