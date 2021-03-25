Joshua Kaindoh - 4-3 Defensive End Florida State Seminoles Scouting Report

JOSHUA KAINDOH | Florida State | DE | #13 | rJr | 6056 | 261 | 4.63e | Baltimore, MD | IMG Academy | 12.27.98

Overview:

When former five-star recruit Kaindoh committed to playing college football for Florida State, a whole lot was expected from the IMG Academy product. That impact has been largely absent throughout his career. On the hoof, it is easy to see why Kaindoh was in such high demand coming out of IMG. He is a body beautiful defensive end prospect with long limbs and a well-proportioned body. If the physically perfect defensive end prospect was drawn up, the picture could be of Kaindoh. His frame is so clean that he could theoretically add a substantial amount of weight moving forward. There are some nice flashes of bend and transitional quickness around the track which is rare for a player of his size and length. In the run game, Kaindoh has some pop in his hands. He has also shown some reps in coverage, using his length to his best advantage. The huge difficulty for Kaindoh is there is such a small sample size to evaluate. Inconsistencies and durability concerns have plagued his career trajectory. For as physically gifted as he is, he is not the most explosive athlete up the arc. Inside counters will have to be the name of his game in order to consistently win on the next level. That also affects his ability to set the edge in the run game as he gets reached way too easily for a player of his size/length. With his combination of size, athleticism and upside, Kaindoh should warrant late-round consideration as a developmental prospect.

Background:

Appearing in 31 games for the Seminoles during his career, Kaindoh has started nine total games. Limited to three games in 2019, missing the final nine games due to an ankle injury. Played in eight games during the 2020 season. Was considered a five-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Originally from Maryland, Kaindoh spent his final season at IMG Academy.

