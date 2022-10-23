NFL Draft Profile: Josh Vann, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks

Josh Vann

South Carolina Gamecocks

#6

Pos: WR

Ht: 5100

Wt: 197

Hand: 928

Arm: 3048

Wing: 7428

40: 4.45

DOB: 3/10/2000

Hometown: Tucker, GA

High School: Tucker

Eligibility: 2023

One Liner:

Vann had a breakout season in 2021, but he lacks the dynamic athletic traits and technical polish to turn heads in the draft process.

Evaluation:

Vann primarily lines up as an outside receiver for the Gamecocks, but he’d be relegated to the slot at the NFL level. He’s an experienced contributor on special teams and has handled some punt return duties in 2021 and 2022. Vann isn’t a dynamic athlete, but he has good open field vision to generate yards after the catch. He glides and weaves through the defense with the ball in his hands and has an eye for open space. Vann excels at finding holes in zone and giving his quarterback an open target. He suffered from drops before 2021, but largely eliminated those mistakes in his breakout season. Vann has good arm length and knows when to high point and rise to meet the football. Unfortunately, he lacks any spectacular physical or technical qualities. Vann usually loses in contested catch situations, and he was a non-factor in South Carolina’s first six games in 2022. The former four-star recruit has some build-up speed to threaten defenses deep, but he lacks the elite speed or suddenness to really beat teams vertically. Vann is easily slowed or bumped off his routes by contact and rarely breaks tackles. The Georgia native’s routes are rounded instead of sharp, and he’s not a natural separator. Vann’s release package doesn’t consistently keep him clean going into his route, and he offers little in the run game as a blocker.

Grade:

UDFA

Background:

Vann was a four-star recruit from Tucker High School in Tucker, Ga. in the class of 2018. He was the No. 146 recruit according to 247Sports, No. 191 for Rivals, and No. 144 for On3.com. ESPN ranked him 233rd in the nation with an 82 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, Vann amassed 46 receptions for 867 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading Tucker to a 12-2 record and the No. 24 ranking in the state. As a junior, he produced 63 receptions for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. Vann participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and also competed at The Opening Finals camp. He was born on March 10, 2000.