NFL Draft Profile: Kaleb Eleby, Quarterback, Western Michigan Broncos

#5

Pos: OT

Ht: 6010

Wt: 215

DOB: 3/13/00

Eligible: 2022

Maryland Heights, MO

Pattonville High School

Kaleb Eleby

Western Michigan Broncos

Pros:

Ezring: The 2020 COVID-affected football season posed problems to college athletes around the country. That said, Kaleb Eleby thrived in the face of that adversity. A breakout star last year, the Western Michigan signal-caller was productive but efficient. The intriguing passer boasts a thick, well-built frame. Eleby has shown he can work through route concepts and basic progressions. He plays with anticipation to attack windows and hit his receivers on their breaks. What’s more, he checks down when necessary. Additionally, Eleby has sufficient arm strength to attack the short and intermediate levels. He zips passes into tight windows over the middle. Similarly, he can push the ball downfield on deep shots. Moreover, the Broncos’ star exhibits a natural feel for touch. He regularly layers the ball between levels of the defense. Likewise, Eleby displays impressive accuracy and the ability to lead his receivers on short, intermediate and deep passes. When throwing on-platform, Broncos’ passer steps into his passes and transfers his weight properly. That said, the Western Michigan product is reliable throwing off of an unstable base. With the ball, Eleby has sufficient movement skills to escape the pocket. He generally keeps his eyes downfield while scrambling to find passing lanes. As a ballcarrier, the Missouri native flashes craftiness to compensate for limited agility; he also finishes his runs with power.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite his various promising traits, the Western Michigan breakout star has multiple holes as a prospect. First and foremost, he has not proven himself against high-level competition. Additionally, he has not yet exhibited sustained success; he is a one-year starter in a COVID-shortened season. On the field, Eleby tends to sense pressure early and bail from clean pockets. He is often slow to process and can appear indecisive. The Broncos’ standout regularly sticks to his first read which results in his forcing passes and missing opportunities. What’s more, Eleby does not have experience in an NFL offense; the Western Michigan system employs concepts that make his job easier. Further, the MAC passer lacks differentiating arm strength. He does not consistently put zip on his passes and routinely underthrows deep shots. Moreover, Eleby’s ball placement - generally a strength - falters at times; this is exacerbated on long throws with velocity. These errant passes are partially caused by his shortened throwing motion and his tendency to release the ball before setting his base. Unfortunately, Eleby’s movement skills are underwhelming. He will struggle to consistently create and scramble in the league. He is unable to break tackles and does not exhibit sufficient change of direction ability. Finally, the Western Michigan signal-caller failed to reliably corral snaps in shotgun.

Summary:

Ezring: An interesting quarterback prospect, Kaleb Eleby simply lacks differentiating arm talent and movement skills. That said, he boasts certain translatable strengths that can shine in certain schemes. The accurate passer understands touch and can work through simple progressions at the short-to-intermediate levels; he can also take advantage of open receivers deep. Eleby projects as a below-average backup with starter potential in a west-coast system.

Background:

Born on March 13th, 2000 in Maryland Heights, Missouri to parents Kenyatte Eleby and Milton Stith, Kaleb Eleby was an outstanding football player at Pattonville High School. In fact, he was a four-year letter-winner and a three-year team captain. The Missouri native had a particularly outstanding senior season. Eleby was named Class 5 Missouri Player of the Year, First-Team All-State, First-Team All-District and All-Conference. He led Pattonville to the Suburban XII South Conference title and the Class 5 state championship game. At the time of his graduation, Eleby held each of his high school’s passing records. Still, the now-college star was a multitalented athlete who ran track and played basketball. He received his school’s Elite Student-Athlete Award. In recognition of Eleby’s stellar career at Pattonville, 247Sports Composite Rankings listed the talented passer as a three-star recruit. The same service named him the 644th-ranked player nationally, the 27th-overall pro-style quarterback in his class and the 10th-best recruit from Missouri in his year. While Western Michigan was enjoying a period of stable quarterback play during Eleby’s 2018 freshman season, the first-year signal-caller was forced into action due to injury. He played in the last five games of the season, recording 1,092 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on 62.6% completion. The next year, the Pattonville product did not play and exercised his redshirt. Eleby then broke out in 2020 after a COVID-affected offseason. He started each of the Broncos’ six games, posting 1,699 yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions on 64.5% completion. He was also named All-MAC Third Team. Eleby’s major is Recreation: Sport Management.

One-Liners

Ezring: A middling athlete in terms of movement skills and arm strength, Kaleb Eleby boasts certain translatable traits that will allow him to thrive in a west coast scheme.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.8 / 8.2