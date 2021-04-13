Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Kary Vincent Jr. - Inside Cornerback LSU Tigers Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Kary Vincent Jr.
KARY VINCENT JR | LSU | DC | #5 | Sr | 5096 | 189 | Houston, TX | Port Arthur Memorial HS | 02.27.99

Don’t look now, LSU has yet another talented defensive back prospect with an absurd athletic profile. Kary Vincent Jr. may be among the most physically gifted defensive backs in recent years, which is definitely saying something. Let’s start off with the obvious: Vincent might just be the fastest player in the draft cycle, regardless of position. Doubling as a track star for the Tigers, Vincent puts his 10.07 100-meter speed to good use on the football field. No matter the amount of separation he gives up, he is never out of the picture with this type of recovery speed. A part of a talented secondary unit at LSU, Vincent has found the majority of his snaps inside at nickel and some at safety. He shows enough physicality to remain inside moving forward, with interesting man coverage ability inside at nickel. Vincent has nice ball skills and has made a lot of plays on the ball to all levels of the field. The big concern for Vincent is his lack of size that can cause him some problems when facing off against more physical wide receivers. Even with the opt out costing him the opportunity for more game experience, Vincent still sits as one of the more talented nickel prospects in the 2021 draft class.

Vincent started 18 games in his LSU career, seeing action at cornerback, nickel and safety. Turned in his best season in 2019, recording 47 tackles, four interceptions and 13 passes defended. Opted out of the 2020 season. Vincent also ran for the LSU track and field team, holding a personal best of 10.07 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and Scout coming out of Port Arthur Memorial High School in Houston, Texas; coached by Kenny Harrison. Father, Kary Vincent Sr., played wide receiver at Texas A&M and was drafted in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints.

