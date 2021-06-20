NFL Draft Profile: Kemore Gamble, Tight End, Florida Gators

#88

Pos: TE

Ht: 6026

Wt: 246

DOB: 2/2/98

Eligible: 2022

Miami, FL

Miami Southridge

Kemore Gamble

Florida Gators

Pros

Leinweber: The soft-handed Gamble stepped in for Kyle Pitts and displayed receiving ability. He catches the ball very reliably using his natural hands. In a straight line, Gamble has good speed, threatening defenses up the seam or adding yards after the catch. When he manages to latch on, he has leg drive, moving smaller defenders.

Cons

Leinweber: Lackluster change of direction skills causes him to struggle to gain separation. Gamble is not dynamic in and out of his breaks. He struggles to improvise and adjust when defenders have leverage on his routes. As a blocker, Gamble fails to compete consistently, allowing penetration in short-yardage situations. He tends to stop his feet causing him to fall off of blocks. Gamble is often unable to locate his assignments.

Summary

Leinweber: Short tight end with good speed and soft hands. Gamble is best utilized as a receiver due to his straight-line speed and reliable hands. He struggles to change directions, limiting his separation. As a blocker, he does not locate defenders and fails to create movement let alone anchor. Gamble projects as a developmental tight end prospect who will make a practice squad and could even stick on a roster if he contributes on teams. His hands and speed are draftable traits.

Background:

Raised in Miami, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Went to high school with fellow Gator Shawn Davis. Redshirt.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Short receiving tight end with soft hands and straight-line speed. Gamble struggles to change directions and is not a strong blocker.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.2/7.0