Mark Gilbert - Cornerback Duke Blue Devils Scouting Report

MARK GILBERT | Duke | DC | #28 | rSr | 6002 | 175 | Fayetteville, NC | Terry Stanford | 06.01.97

Overview:

The former three-star recruit had his career taking off after a sophomore season that saw him earn first-team All-ACC honors with six interceptions. A dislocated hip, suffered the following year caused him to miss much of 2018, all of 2019 and he only played in two games before opting out in 2020. When on the field, Gilbert is an athletic cornerback who can match and mirror receivers in tight man coverage and carry verticals. His feet are quick and clean allowing him to stay on balance. Length and soft hands make him a playmaker with the ball in the air, as he can knock it incomplete or come down with interceptions. This aggressiveness causes him to get flagged for pass interference at times. Gilbert does not have much experience in zone coverage and can get pushed around at the line due to his light weight. If healthy, Gilbert could be a playmaking contributor for a defense and has the skill set to translate into a slot role. His best fit is a man coverage-centric defense. Because of his talent, he would be worth a late-round flier for a team that has done their homework on his health status.

Background:

Raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sociology major and pursuing a Documentary Studies certificate. Started 3 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 13 games as a sophomore. Started two games before suffering a season-ending injury. Did not play in 2019 while recovering from injury. Played in two games as a senior in 2020. Uncle Sam Gilbert played defensive line at Pittsburgh and in the NFL. Cousin Darrelle Revis played cornerback at Pittsburgh and in the NFL. A standout basketball player in high school. Suffered a dislocated left hip (September, 2018) that required two surgeries and a lengthy rehabilitation.

