NFL Draft Profile: Mike Jones Jr., Linebacker, LSU Tigers

#6

Pos: LB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 220

DOB: 12/19/98

Eligible: 2022

Nashville, TN

IMG Academy

Mike Jones Jr.

LSU Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Displayed his versatility at Clemson, lining up as an overhang defender, WILL and even as a deep safety. Jones is a very good athlete, showing his speed to get sideline to sideline when he trusts his eyes and carrying opponents vertically. He is very quick laterally, avoiding blockers. Timing his blitz excellently, he often takes the first step right before the snap. Jones possesses the length and effort required to extend and get off blocks in space.

Cons:

Leinweber: Jones fails to play downhill as a run defender, waiting patiently and cleaning up instead of getting involved. He is a bad tackler, stopping his feet, coming in too high and letting runners make him miss. Lacking physicality, blocking backs stop him on the blitz. Jones does not possess spatial awareness to be an impact player in zone, failing to locate receivers or losing them on extended plays. Twitched up wideouts separate against his man coverage quickly and decisively.

Summary:

Leinweber: Gifted athlete with the speed required to succeed at the second level in today’s game. Jones displayed his versatility, lining up in multiple spots at Clemson. He does not make an impact as a run defender and lacks the physicality to play downhill. Jones projects as a developmental linebacker who does not offer much beyond his athleticism and will have a difficult time sticking on a practice squad without improvements as a run defender and better processing. Athleticism makes him an intriguing CFL prospect.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Gifted athlete who lined up in a number of different positions at Clemson. Fails to make an impact in the run game and does not have a clear NFL role.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.2 / 5.7