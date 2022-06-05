NFL Draft Profile: Mikel Jones, Linebacker, Syracuse Orange
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Syracuse LB Mikel Jones
#3
Pos: LB
Ht: 6002
Wt: 224
40: 4.56
DOB: 10/11/2000
Hometown: Miami, FL
High School: IMG Academy
Eligibility: 2023
Mikel Jones
Syracuse Orange
Background:
Mikel Jones is a tremendous linebacker from Miami, Florida. During his freshman campaign, he was named All Freshman Third Team by Pro Football Focus due to his thirty eight tackles. He even made more of an impact his sophomore year with four interceptions, the most in the ACC. One of his outstanding performances was versus NC State with eight tackles and an interception. In 201, he was a team captain as well as first team All ACC. His tackles improved to over a hundred and ten tackles.
