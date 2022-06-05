NFL Draft Profile: Mikel Jones, Linebacker, Syracuse Orange

#3

Pos: LB

Ht: 6002

Wt: 224

40: 4.56

DOB: 10/11/2000

Hometown: Miami, FL

High School: IMG Academy

Eligibility: 2023

Mikel Jones

Syracuse Orange

Background:

Mikel Jones is a tremendous linebacker from Miami, Florida. During his freshman campaign, he was named All Freshman Third Team by Pro Football Focus due to his thirty eight tackles. He even made more of an impact his sophomore year with four interceptions, the most in the ACC. One of his outstanding performances was versus NC State with eight tackles and an interception. In 201, he was a team captain as well as first team All ACC. His tackles improved to over a hundred and ten tackles.