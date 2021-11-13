NFL Draft Profile: Mitchell Agude, Outside Linebacker, UCLA Bruins

#45

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 245

DOB: 3/10/99

Eligible: 2022

Corona, CA

Santiago High School

Mitchell Agude

UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Leinweber: Standup rusher with above-average length, allowing him to outreach tackles when locking out. Agude plays with solid effort to translate to the next level. He keeps fighting and makes plays late in the run and pass game. An alert player, he has his hands ready to engage and keeps his eyes up.

Cons:

Leinweber: Skinny player who lacks strength resulting in him getting driven off the ball. Agude is unable to stack and shed blocks at the point of attack. His hands lack violence, leading to weak moves that fail to defeat blockers. When lined up on the interior, he pops up and immediately loses leverage. Agude shows a below-average get-off and burst, failing to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles. His tracks and rush angles are predictable and he is indecisive with his primary move, often hesitating and giving blockers the upper hand. Poor backpedal and clunky transitions make him incapable of spot-dropping.

Summary:

Leinweber: Lanky 3-4 outside linebacker who plays with effort and urgency. Agude lacks strength in the run and fails to disengage. He lacks athleticism as a pass rusher and is predictable with his rush angles and moves. Agude projects as a camp body who is unlikely to stick on a practice squad.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Lanky rush linebacker who plays with effort. Lacks strength and is a predictable rusher with below-average athleticism.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0 / 5.2