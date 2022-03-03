NFL Draft Profile: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive End, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#95

Pos: DE

Ht: 6020

Wt: 262

Hand: 0948

Arm: 3258

Wing: 8000

DOB: _/_/_

Eligibility: 2022

Ewa Beach, HI

Kapole High School

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

One-Liner:

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has tremendous upper body strength, using grip and rip moves to have his way with offensive linemen.

Pros:

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is a high-energy player with excellent strength throughout his body. He shows tremendous upper body strength, using grip and rip moves to have his way with offensive linemen. Tagovailoa-Amosa has great power in his hands and does a solid job shedding blocks and moving linemen side to side to fill running lanes. His lower body strength is also prominent, showing great anchor and an ability to hold position while shedding and making a play in run defense. He does a good job keeping his eyes in the backfield, seeing plays develop. His effort hand fighting can be overwhelming at times for opposing linemen to deal with.

Cons:

Tagovailoa-Amosa is by no means a fluid athlete. He is incredibly stiff in his hips and ankles and lacks any semblance of bend in his body. Any reps that he does win are normally done with his strength. His tackling technique is poor. He has terrible hand placement and even when he gets his hands on the ball carrier he misses too many tackles. He lacks initial burst as well as top-end speed and is by no means explosive. He also lacks a variety of pass rush moves, in part due to his lack of athleticism.

Summary:

Tagovailoa-Amosa has a lot of bumps in the road to cross before he can make an impact at the next level. At 262-pounds, he does not have the size to play on the interior in the NFL. He also lacks the flexibility and athleticism to make an impact against NFL-caliber talent. Trying to win with only strength and power is not going to cut it. The best-case scenario for Tagovailoa-Amosa would be to add mass to his frame and play predominantly on the interior. The only problem there is that the more mass he adds, it will take away even more athleticism. Tagovailoa-Amosa could work in sub-packages as a pure run-stuffer in the middle, but serves zero purpose on passing downs. When he arrived at Notre Dame, he had raw physical tools. Unfortunately, he leaves Notre Dame with nothing much more than raw physical tools.

Background:

Tagovailoa-Amosa was a three-star recruit and one of the top-ranked players from the state of Hawaii in 2016. He was named 2016 American Family Insurance First Team ALL-USA Hawai’i as well as 2016 Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State. Tagovailoa-Amosa received multiple Division I scholarship offers, though chose to commit to Notre Dame. As a freshman, he played in every game for the Fighting Irish, posting 12 tackles with 1.5 going for a loss. With hopes of becoming a more prominent player on the defensive line, Tagovailoa-Amosa’s sophomore season was cut short after only two games due to a broken foot. His junior season went as he had hoped his sophomore season would have. He appeared in 12 of the team’s 13 games, starting every single one. He was a consistent player across the line all season, playing the role of gap filler and run stuffer mostly. He finished the season with 22 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, and 6 QB hurries. During Tagovailoa-Amosa’s senior season, it was much of the same. He was a strong force across the line of scrimmage, though his name was not called too much or noticeable in the box score. He did land himself on the Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent First-Team and he did receive All-ACC Second-Team honors. Tagovailoa-Amosa landed on multiple award watch lists going into his graduate season in 2021. After another season where he played his best football, he was nominated a team captain and landed on the Phil Steele All-Independent First-Team.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

UDFA

