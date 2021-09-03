NFL Draft Profile: Noah Daniels, Cornerback, TCU Horned Frogs

#21

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 194

DOB: 6/25/99

Eligible: 2022

League City, TX

Clear Creek High School

Noah Daniels

TCU Horned Frogs

Pros:

Lamattina: Noah Daniels is very assertive as a press-man corner at the line of scrimmage. He uses physicality and uses his hands to disrupt receivers out of their release. He can turn vertically to mirror down the sidelines on nine routes. He stays in the hip pocket and is aggressive enough to get his hand in to deflect passes. In general, he is a tough matchup for anyone he goes up against because of his ability to stick alongside the hip of his opponent throughout the entirety of the play. Daniels also brings good, prototypical size and frame to the table. His size, athletic profile and ability project him to have some inside/outside versatility at the next level. He has enough speed to play on the outside. Because of his speed and physicality, he could make an impact on special teams as a more immediate role.

Cons:

Lamattina: There is some technical deficiencies to fix up when he is playing the run. Shedding blocks, tackling form and taking the right angles all have room to be developed heavily to make him a more complete player. When he is in his backpedal, his feet are a bit slow at times to stop on the dime and explode to the ball. Although he is quick and can make up for it at the collegiate level, that reaction time can be improved. His hips can be turned the wrong way pretty easily by explosive receivers who can sell their routes well. Fails to locate and capitalize on jump ball opportunities.

Summary:

Lamattina: Noah Daniels is a more recent starter for TCU, making his first career starts during the 2020 season as a boundary corner before getting injured. He brings the speed, physicality and length for that role in a defense. His ability to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage and then continue to mirror their movement is a plus to his game. His biggest flaws come within his fluidity of his hips as he adjusts to cuts in space. He also has trouble capitalizing on interception opportunities near the sidelines. Daniels could bring an immediate impact on special teams as he develops his game at cornerback. He will also have to prove he can stay healthy after two straight years dealing with injury.

Background:

Hometown is League City, Texas. Attended Clear Creek High School. He was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Ranked as the tenth overall corner in Texas and the state’s 101st overall player. Unanimous First-Team All-District honors. He was out the entire 2019 season with an injury. Suffered a season-ending injury in 2020 after starting the first four games of the year.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Daniels is a prototypical physical outside corner who will have to clean up his overall fluidity to create a more complete translation to the NFL. He will also need to stay healthy for an entire season after suffering two season-ending injuries in as many years.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 6.4 / 7.5