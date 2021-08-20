NFL Draft Profile: Owen Pappoe, Linebacker, Auburn Tigers

#0

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 226

DOB: 9/29/00

Eligible: 2022

Lawrenceville, GA

Grayson High School

Owen Pappoe

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Athletic linebacker with great range thanks to his trigger and athleticism. Pappoe possesses a flexible lower half and sudden lateral agility to avoid blockers when he attacks gaps. He uses his very good acceleration to catch up to receivers and runners that are already carrying momentum. Being an instinctual linebacker with a quick trigger allows him to always be a step ahead of blockers on the second level. Pappoe reads the offensive line and attacks blocking schemes. He is a smart, gap sound player who scrapes and fills to replace teammates. In space, he moves fluidly with great hip flipping ability. Good length and a powerful shock let him extend and establish leverage or take on tight ends when lining up on the line of scrimmage. Quick hands prevent blockers from getting their hands into his frame. Pappoe plays with great effort to chase down ball carriers and get sideline to sideline.

Cons:

Leinweber: Reading the offensive line often causes him to get sucked up by play action, leaving vacated areas behind. Pappoe does not consistently tackle behind his pads and falls off of ball carriers. He fails to explode out of his hips. Once blockers latch on, he is unable to deconstruct. Pappoe is susceptible to overpursue and miss in space. Bad angles coming downhill cause him to whiff. He gets upright when gaining depth.

Summary:

Leinweber: Undersized, athletic linebacker with great range and instincts. Pappoe is a smart player who possesses above-average physicality and shock in his hands to take on blocks. He is an inconsistent tackler, susceptible to taking bad angles. Pappoe projects as a quality backup weakside linebacker with starting potential early on. He should become a solid starter with special teams value if he can improve his tackling.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized, athletic linebacker with great range and instincts. Struggles as a tackler and projects as a weakside linebacker.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.7 / 8.5