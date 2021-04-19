Racey McMath - Wide Receiver LSU Tigers Scouting Report

RACEY MCMATH | LSU | WO | #17 | SR | 6021 | 221 | 4.39 | New Orleans, LA | Edna Karr | 06.14.99

Overview:

Waiting patiently to start in his first collegiate game, McMath finally got the nod in 2020 with other LSU stars opting out or leaving for the NFL. At about 6’2 221 lbs. he is an imposing body at the wide receiver position. This translates to the run game where he is a solid blocker. McMath is a handful to tackle leading to some added yardage after the catch. The senior bowl invite has strong hands in general but can suffer some concentration drops if he has to adjust to slightly off target passes. While he will not threaten many defensive backs in a straight line he shows some burst in his first couple of steps. His overall lack of foot speed prevents him from separating and releasing off line at a high level. McMath will have to rely on his build and physicality to secure a spot on a practice squad. His chances to make a roster are slim due to a lack of translatable skills but special teams contributions could provide a niche opportunity.

Background:

Raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sport Administration major. Played in 2 games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Named Racey because he was constantly moving in the womb during his mother’s pregnancy. A standout track performer in high school. Invited to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

