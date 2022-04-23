Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Sam Webb, Cornerback, Missouri Western Griffons

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Missouri Western CB Sam Webb
sam webb missouri western d
#27
Pos: CB
Ht: 6004
Wt: 201
Hand: 900
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7800
40: 4.48
Vertical: NA
Broad: NA
3 Cone: NA
Bench: 14
Shuttle: NA
DOB: 05/19/
Hometown: Excelsior Springs, MO
High School: Excelsior Springs

Sam Webb
Missouri Western Griffons

One Liners

Athletic press corner who needs to reduce his physicality. 

Pros

Press cover corner who uses his good size to reroute and delay receivers in their routes. Webb possesses good long speed, allowing him to comfortably carry wideouts vertically. He is able to get back into the frame of receivers at the top of routes. At the catch point, Webb contests and disrupts opponents, using his length and physicality. He can make plays on the ball, attacking it at the high point. His mental alertness and communication skills in zone are above average. Webb is willing to get involved in run support.

Cons

Below average foot speed causes him to lose against receivers that possess strong releases. Webb is often too physical in press and at the catch point which will lead to penalties at the NFL level. His eye discipline is inconsistent as he has a tendency to look back at the quarterback. Receivers are able to separate against him on curls and comebacks as he takes too long to decelerate. In space, Webb is upright, preventing him from changing directions and triggering on routes quickly. He is an inconsistent tackler who misses frequently.

Summary

Athletic cornerback with good size and length who possesses below average foot quickness. Webb is physical in press coverage and competes at the catchpoint, showing the ability to create turnovers. At the next level, he will have to play with less aggression to not get flagged. Webb projects as a developmental cornerback who has starter level traits in press coverage. Thanks to his athleticism and physicality he should contribute on special teams.

Grade

6th Round

