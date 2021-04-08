Shaun Beyer - Tight End Iowa Hawkeyes Scouting Report

SHAUN BEYER | Iowa | TE | #42 | Sr | 6050 | 249 | 4.81 | Shellsburg, IA | Cedar Rapids Kennedy | 11.11.96

Overview:

The University of Iowa has put together quite the run on talented tight end prospects to the NFL in recent memory. After the departures of former first round picks T.. Hockenson and Noah Fant, Shaun Beyer was among the main candidates to capture a larger role in the tight end room. Big #42 looks the part on the hoof, boasting NFL size and length with even more growth potential moving forward. Beyer has a powerful lower half that shows up big time in the run game where he has asserted his biggest impact to date. He is tough as nails, showing outstanding effort working at the point of attack and in cleanup opportunities down the field. As a pass receiver, Beyer has put a few highlight reel plays on film, showing nice extension and hand strength to corral a couple circus catches. Beyer is a solid enough athlete, showing plus straight line speed to threaten the seam on occasion. He was never able to garner significant volume, lacking the suddenness to create separation as a route runner and threaten multiple levels of the field. Beyer has an extremely limited route runner, mostly running deep over routes off of play action. He is an older prospect that begs the question just how much upside lies with a player like Beyer. His ability as a run blocker will offer him a look but the limitations as a pass receiver and limited production will hurt his chances to stick long term.

Background:

Raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Biology major. Academic standout. Played in 7 of 12 games as a freshman. Played in 7 games missing 4 games due to injury as a sophomore. Started 8 of 13 games played as a junior. Competed in track, wrestling and basketball in high school. Parents are married.

