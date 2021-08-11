NFL Draft Profile: Tashawn Manning, Offensive Guard, Auburn Tigers

#56

Pos: OG

Ht: 6040

Wt: 335

DOB: 5/23/_

Eligible: 2022

Apopka, FL

Wekiva High School

Tashawn Manning

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Gerenstein: Big and wide-bodied guard who can take on the bigger nose tackles. Above-average first step quickness out of stance when pulling. Eyes are always looking for work in pass protection. Has big and heavy hands and the ability to stay locked out when driving defenders. Consistently high punch location. Started every game in 2020 at guard for the Tigers and will have plenty of starts under his belt for draft day.

Cons:

Gerenstein: Not a good athlete and will miss second-level defenders too often. Technique is lacking and putting his head down results in him being on the ground too much. Poor foot quickness leads to him getting beat very easily with the first move from defensive linemen on pass rush reps. Susceptible to being beaten by the same move for an entire game. Not much of a mean streak or consistent finishing ability on smaller defenders.

Summary:

Gerenstein: Wide, raw, athletically limited guard but plays against some of the best competition on a weekly basis. Manning will need a good bit of work in order to rise on draft boards this season. He has a good frame and the size you want for an NFL interior lineman but lacks length and quickness after the first step. When Manning flashes to get to the edge on gap scheme calls, sometimes he fails to bring enough power to kick out the edge defender with enough power to create a running lane. He needs to continue to work on his anchor and flexibility in the pass game as well.

Background:

Defensive tackle prospect who enrolled in January 2017 after taking cancer treatments. All-conference defender at Wekiva High ... 2015 Florida Class 8A first-team all-state, Central Florida All-Star Game invite, 247 Sports and ESPN top 75 defensive tackle. Threw the shot put and discus in high school. December 2020 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and now doing work toward a second degree in the College of Business.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Gerenstein: 5.5 / 6.2