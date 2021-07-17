NFL Draft Profile: Tykee Smith, Safety, Georgia Bulldogs

#23

Pos: DS

Ht: 5100

Wt: 198

DOB: 2/18/01

Eligible: 2022

Philadelphia, PA

Imhotep Charter High School

Tykee Smith

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Bogan: Versatile secondary defender, played primarily at the nickel and some safety in 2020 while at West Virginia. Physical player with good instincts when diagnosing run or pass and having a good feel for a team’s base playcalls. Active in run support showing the ability to be very good setting a firm edge while displaying good play strength to shed blocks on the perimeter. Works more as an underneath defender where he shows a solid understanding for route concepts and spacing to provide his corners with help underneath. Solid man coverage skills, is fast enough to run with slot receivers and strong enough to cover tight ends. An efficient cut tackler who excels at aiming low to cut the outside knee or run through the thigh pads.

Cons:

Bogan: Undersized with a strong frame, lacks length that you look for from safeties. Will not wow you athletically, developing more twitch could go a long way for his projection. Inconsistencies in man coverage are not due to a lack of athleticism, his eyes wander back to the quarterback too often instead of driving the route of the receiver first. Played most of his snaps in the box last year, which shows in his inconsistent angles running the alley when he was lined up at safety. Has a tendency to become a diver when he tackles instead of closing the space first and then shooting which causes him to be inconsistent finishing against quicker backs in space.

Summary:

Bogan: Versatile defender who has the skill set to be the type of multiple-level defender that defensive coordinators dream of in today’s game. He is going to play physical and be an asset in run support while providing solid cover skills in space as an underneath defender. Not a lot of film of him playing safety, making his range questionable if a team does decide that is his best fit. Lack of size and overall athleticism will make his playstyle not appealing to defensive coordinators who have a more traditional philosophy of defense. Overall, a good all-around football player who fits the mold of what teams look for from versatility in their secondary players who can produce at multiple levels of a defense.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.6 / 8.4