William Bradley-King - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Baylor Bears Scouting Report

WILLIAM BRADLEY-KING | Baylor | DE | #99 | rSr | 6033 | 254 | 4.86e | Kansas City, MO | Hogan Prep | 12.24.97

Overview:

After starting as a dominant force for the Red Wolves of Arkansas State, Bradley-King carried over his havoc-wreaking ways as a part of the Baylor defense. Super twitchy with notable juice up the arc, Bradley-King is an athletic speed rusher who presents a lot of challenges for less flexible offensive linemen. Bradley-King should fit best as a standup rush ‘backer in a 3-4 alignment, capitalizing on one-on-one rush opportunities. He has some notable burst transitioning around the arc, coupled with some outstanding closing speed. Used almost solely as a pass rusher during the majority of his career, question marks remain on how effective Bradley-King can be working in space and in coverage. Look for a substantial role as a situational pass rusher early on while he continues to develop his power.

Background:

Raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Physical Education. Academic standout. Played in nine games with eight starts in his lone season with Baylor.

