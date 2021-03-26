Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

William Bradley-King - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Baylor Bears Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect William Bradley-King
Author:
Publish date:

WILLIAM BRADLEY-KING | Baylor | DE | #99 | rSr | 6033 | 254 | 4.86e | Kansas City, MO | Hogan Prep | 12.24.97

Overview: 

After starting as a dominant force for the Red Wolves of Arkansas State, Bradley-King carried over his havoc-wreaking ways as a part of the Baylor defense. Super twitchy with notable juice up the arc, Bradley-King is an athletic speed rusher who presents a lot of challenges for less flexible offensive linemen. Bradley-King should fit best as a standup rush ‘backer in a 3-4 alignment, capitalizing on one-on-one rush opportunities. He has some notable burst transitioning around the arc, coupled with some outstanding closing speed. Used almost solely as a pass rusher during the majority of his career, question marks remain on how effective Bradley-King can be working in space and in coverage. Look for a substantial role as a situational pass rusher early on while he continues to develop his power.

Background: 

Raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Physical Education. Academic standout. Played in nine games with eight starts in his lone season with Baylor.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

5f78c81c97db7.image
Scouting Reports

William Bradley-King - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Baylor Bears Scouting Report

usatsi_13664113
Scouting Reports

Jamar Watson - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Kentucky Wildcats Scouting Report

cfeb8b20-6735-11eb-bffc-5df673426615
Scouting Reports

Chris Garrett - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Concordia St. Paul Bears Scouting Report

Rumph
Scouting Reports

Chris Rumph II - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Duke Blue Devils Scouting Report

20_FB_RashedHamilcar_WSU_KM_1_
Scouting Reports

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Oregon State Beavers Scouting Report

1181754981-850x560
Scouting Reports

Joseph Ossai - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

Lead_TCU_Ronnie
Scouting Reports

Ronnie Perkins - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Oklahoma Sooners Scouting Report

https---thehuskyhaul.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1173051596-850x560
Scouting Reports

Joe Tryon - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Washington Huskies Scouting Report

nfldraft21_Quincy-Roche-1
Scouting Reports

Quincy Roche - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Miami Hurricanes Scouting Report