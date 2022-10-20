NFL Draft Profile: Yasir Abdullah, Linebacker, Louisville Cardinals

Yasir Abdullah

Louisville Cardinals

#22

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 233

Hand: 868

Arm: 3238

Wing: 7938

40: 4.75

DOB: 4/12/2000

Hometown: Miramar, FL

High School: Carol City

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

An overhang who can rush the passer, play the run and drop into coverage efficiently.

Evaluation:

Solid musculature with room to add mass in his lower half. Not a pure edge defender, shows the ability to drop into boundary coverage and maintain the edge along with his pass rush responsibility. A sure tackler when it comes to run defense. Able to deploy him in zone coverage with confidence thanks to his functional athleticism. Spot drops into sight lines and can break up passes or even intercept the passers. Best when allowed to get out of his two-point stance and burst upfield. Shows the propensity to generate pressure as a designed looper, using closing speed to collapse pocket width. Can run the arc and flatten down the line en route to the quarterback. Timely hands that will bat down the ball at the line of scrimmage. Very little threat as a pass rusher when he can't win with get-off. Doesn't work many moves and will seldom convert speed to power or win with a bull rush. Tends to lag in his awareness, can be slow to react or get downfield on big runs. Tweener in every sense. A multidimensional player who thrives in head-down rushes or boundary zone coverage. Abdullah has some solid traits but is sort of a tweener in both build and skillset, with the need to add power and rush moves as a pass rusher in order to take the next step.

Grade:

5th Round