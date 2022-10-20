Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Yasir Abdullah, Linebacker, Louisville Cardinals

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Louisville LB Yasir Abdullah
Louisville LB Yasir Abdullah
louisville cardinals

Yasir Abdullah
Louisville Cardinals

#22
Pos: LB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 233
Hand: 868
Arm: 3238
Wing: 7938
40: 4.75
DOB: 4/12/2000
Hometown: Miramar, FL
High School: Carol City
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

An overhang who can rush the passer, play the run and drop into coverage efficiently.

Evaluation:

Solid musculature with room to add mass in his lower half. Not a pure edge defender, shows the ability to drop into boundary coverage and maintain the edge along with his pass rush responsibility. A sure tackler when it comes to run defense. Able to deploy him in zone coverage with confidence thanks to his functional athleticism. Spot drops into sight lines and can break up passes or even intercept the passers. Best when allowed to get out of his two-point stance and burst upfield. Shows the propensity to generate pressure as a designed looper, using closing speed to collapse pocket width. Can run the arc and flatten down the line en route to the quarterback. Timely hands that will bat down the ball at the line of scrimmage. Very little threat as a pass rusher when he can't win with get-off. Doesn't work many moves and will seldom convert speed to power or win with a bull rush. Tends to lag in his awareness, can be slow to react or get downfield on big runs. Tweener in every sense. A multidimensional player who thrives in head-down rushes or boundary zone coverage. Abdullah has some solid traits but is sort of a tweener in both build and skillset, with the need to add power and rush moves as a pass rusher in order to take the next step.

Grade:

5th Round

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Adrian Martinez, Quarterback, Kansas State Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible
Bailey Zappe Patriots
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: QB Controversies, Game Winners, and First-Time Starters

By Robert Gregson
jared verse florida state
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock

By The NFL Draft Bible
LSU OT Cameron Wire
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Wire, Offensive Lineman, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible
LSU WR Jaray Jenkins
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jaray Jenkins, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Hendon Hooker Tennessee
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Week 7 Stock Report

By Bobby Greco
gabe-hall
NFL Draft

Hot Take Tuesday: Baylor's Gabe Hall is the Next Chris Jones

By Jack Borowsky
Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois Fighting Illini

By The NFL Draft Bible