NFL Draft Profile: Zach Harrison, Defensive End, Ohio State Buckeyes

#33

Pos: DE

Ht: 6051

Wt: 265

DOB: 8/14/01

Eligible: 2022

Lewis Center, OH

Olentangy Orange

Zach Harrison

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Zach Harrison has great length that gives him good reach both when he is still attached to blocks and in pursuit. Shows some flashes as a pass rusher who still needs some developing to do with his moves. Occasionally will display a good rip and dip of the shoulder to get around the outside shoulder. Worked well on stunts to the inside. Eventually can kick into gear to have good speed in pursuit. Flashes good hand use as well. Drastically improved upon his explosion and pop out of his stance throughout the 2020 season.

Cons:

His tall, slim frame is a bit off and top-heavy. Legs are slim compared to his upper body and he lacks power from his base. Struggles to strike out of his stance and gain leverage against the offensive lineman. Gets washed out in the run game. Looks somewhat athletic and unnatural in his movements. Needs to work on his awareness in space, which should come with more time and experience. Pushes the pocket too far at times, leaving a wide-open lane for the quarterback to scramble.

Summary:

Zach Harrison is an extremely raw talent at defensive end with only three games started in his career. He has struggles with power and strength because of his tall, lanky frame which limits his ability as an impact player along the line. He vastly improved his ability throughout the 2020 season, adding a more consistently explosive first step to his game. He is definitely on an upward trajectory and should develop into an exciting prospect should that continue in 2021.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Zach Harrison is a very raw player that is currently on an upward trajectory in terms of his performance and development as a defensive end. His struggles with power and leverage will limit him, but he has tremendous upside as a pass rusher because of his length and improving get-off.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.1 / 8.1