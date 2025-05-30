New York Giants 2025 Summer Training Camp Roster Previews

Giants Country

Patricia Traina

Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants helmets rest on the grass field during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants helmets rest on the grass field during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Find out everything you need to know about the various players the New York Giants are bringing to training camp with our twice-daily updates, all of which wil be archived on this page, newest additions at the bottom.

CB Paulson Adebo

New York Giants CB Paulson Adebo
New York Giants CB Paulson Adebo / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Free-agent acquisition Paulson Adebo has been penciled in as the Giants’ CB1 for the coming season.

DL Darius Alexander

New York Giants IDL Darius Alexander
New York Giants IDL Darius Alexander / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How can rookie Darius Alexander help affect this revamped Giants defensive line?

RB Rushawn Baker

Elon Phoenix running back Rushawn Baker
Elon Phoenix running back Rushawn Baker (23) run with the ball against Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. / James Guillory-Imagn Images

The big back will be looking to stand out during training camp in a crowded backfield.

CB Deonte Banks

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Deonte Banks is looking to have a bounce back season after a shaky 2024 campaign.

TE Daniel Bellinger

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger / John Jones-Imagn Images

Bellinger will be looking to impress in a contract year.

S Dane Belton

New York Giants safety Dane Belton
New York Giants safety Dane Belton / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Belton has become a reliable depth safety and special teamer going into a contract year.

CB Korie Black

New York Giants cornerback Korie Black
New York Giants cornerback Korie Black / John Jones-Imagn Images

Rookie CB Korie Black fits the prototype cornerback that this current Giants regime has sought, but brings a little extra something to the table.

WR Jordan Bly

Beaux Collins and Jordan Bly (right)
Beaux Collins and Jordan Bly (right) / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


Can the Giants find any type of role for the undrafted free agent in Jordan Bly to warrant handing him a roster spot?

