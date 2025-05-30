New York Giants 2025 Summer Training Camp Roster Previews
Find out everything you need to know about the various players the New York Giants are bringing to training camp with our twice-daily updates, all of which wil be archived on this page, newest additions at the bottom.
CB Paulson Adebo
Free-agent acquisition Paulson Adebo has been penciled in as the Giants’ CB1 for the coming season.
DL Darius Alexander
How can rookie Darius Alexander help affect this revamped Giants defensive line?
RB Rushawn Baker
The big back will be looking to stand out during training camp in a crowded backfield.
CB Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks is looking to have a bounce back season after a shaky 2024 campaign.
TE Daniel Bellinger
Bellinger will be looking to impress in a contract year.
S Dane Belton
Belton has become a reliable depth safety and special teamer going into a contract year.
CB Korie Black
Rookie CB Korie Black fits the prototype cornerback that this current Giants regime has sought, but brings a little extra something to the table.
WR Jordan Bly
Can the Giants find any type of role for the undrafted free agent in Jordan Bly to warrant handing him a roster spot?
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.