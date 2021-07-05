Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Rashaad Penny

Two years ago, Penny tantalized with a pair of breakout games before unfortunately suffering a severe knee injury. Now in the final year of his contract with much left to prove, can he re-emerge as a difference maker for the Seahawks?

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Rashaad Penny, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 220 pounds

2020 Stats: 11 carries for 34 yards in three games

Continuing to be dogged by injuries, Penny's third season in Seattle wound up being a wash as he missed the majority of the year recovering from a torn ACL. He eventually returned from the PUP list to appear in a trio of games in December, seeing limited action rotating with starter Chris Carson and veteran Alex Collins, but was relatively ineffective with those snaps. While he's flashed his first-round talent in brief spurts since being drafted out of San Diego State in 2018, he has played in a grand total of 27 regular season games in three seasons and has yet to hit 1,000 rushing yards for his career due to his inability to stay healthy along with the presence of Carson in front of him. After having his fifth-year option declined in May, he faces a critical fourth NFL season amid a crowded backfield and has much left to prove as he tries to turn his career around.

Best Case Scenario: Rediscovering his pre-torn ACL explosiveness, Penny erupts early in the season as a complimentary weapon to Carson, rushing for over 100 yards in multiple games and contributing as a receiver out of the backfield, playing himself back into consideration for a new contract in Seattle.

Worst Case Scenario: Cementing his status as one of the franchise's biggest first-round draft busts, Penny again struggles to stay healthy and ultimately loses reps to Collins and DeeJay Dallas during the regular season, putting his NFL future in limbo.

What to Expect in 2021: Assuming Penny can avoid injury - a big if considering how the past three years have played out - he still offers immense talent out of the backfield and a unique, contrasting style compared to Carson. He possesses a third gear none of Seattle's other backs offer in open field, he has the ability to make defenders miss in space, and he made progress as a receiver in his second season before suffering his ACL injury. Those traits should be accentuated in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme, as the team will likely be running wide zone extensively and implementing more under center formations that cater well to his strengths. The key will be staying on the field, which has been a tough task for him throughout his NFL career thus far. If he's able to do that, he can still be a difference maker for a Seahawks offense full of weapons.

