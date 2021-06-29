Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Pierre Desir

With the departure of Shaquill Griffin and lack of draft capital, the Seahawks have been left without a clear answer at either of the starting corner positions. Could Pierre Desir make a play for the Seahawks' starting job?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Pierre Desir, Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 198 pounds

2020 Stats: 49 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble in 12 games

Desir checks all the boxes of a Seahawks corner. His 33-inch arms and explosive traits can help counteract his less-than-stellar speed. He's physical and plays the ball well. He brings plenty of experience to the table, having logged 73 games and 44 starts in his seven NFL seasons. He was able to put it all together in 2018, earning a 77.5 PFF grade. He followed it up with a solid but unspectacular 58.8 grade in 2019 with three interceptions. He struggled in 2020 but did repeat his three-interception performance, showing he still possesses the ball skills that can make him an intriguing option for Seattle.

Best Case Scenario: Using his length, experience, and ball skills to show he can still play at his 2018 level, Desir's presence locks down the number two cornerback slot during camp, allowing the Seahawks to use Reed in the slot when necessary.

Worse Case Scenario: Desir's downhill track continues and it becomes clear he's lost a step chasing the speed of the Seahawks offense. He can't make the adjustments needed and he finds himself a late camp cut, leaving him without a job and the Seahawks with one less viable option in the defensive backfield.

What to Expect in 2021: While there are reasons for concern surrounding Desir, there is also a lot to like about the 30-year old veteran. His length and proven ball skills, as well as his seven years of experience, make him a solid backup option at an outside corner position if Reed, Witherspoon, or Tre Flowers cannot stay healthy or produce like the Seahawks hope. There are also some interesting tools in Desir's skillset that could help in certain matchups, including covering tight ends, similar to the role Akeem King filled in 2019. Desir should be considered a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster, likely as the fourth cornerback.

