Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Jason MyersReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

Rebounding from a somewhat disappointing first season in Seattle, Myers broke a pair of franchises records in 2020 without missing a single field goal all year long. Will he continue his near-flawless ways in 2021 or could a regression to the mean be in order?

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Jason Myers, Kicker

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

2020 Stats: 24 for 24 on field goals, 49 for 53 on extra points in 16 games

Although fans clamored over the idea that Stephen "Money" Hauschka could have returned to Seattle and competed for the starting role last fall before announcing his retirement, it seems that Myers has the position firmly on lock. In his second season with the Seahawks, he finished the year with spectacular stats, connecting on all 24 of his field goal attempts and only missing four extra points all year. In the process, he broke Olindo Mare's franchise record for consecutive field goals made and will have a chance to extend that mark when the 2021 season begins. The clutch kicker added 121 points to the scoreboard over the course of the year, making both of his attempts from 50-plus yards, including a franchise-record 61-yard field goal in a Week 10 loss to the Rams.

Best Case Scenario: Proving his 2020 season wasn't a fluke, Myers turns in another near-flawless season and connects on multiple 60-plus yard field goals during the season, emerging as one of the best place kickers in the sport. He also makes marked improvements on extra points and earns his first All-Pro selection.

Worst Case Scenario: Myers isn't at risk of losing the starting job, but kickers can be erratic year-to-year and he reverts back to his pre-2018 form when he struggled with the Jaguars, missing more than 20 percent of his field goal attempts and creating questions about his status in Seattle in 2022 and beyond.

What to Expect in 2021: Coming off arguably the best season of his career, Myers won't have any competition for the place kicker role and expectations will be sky high. While it would be unreasonable to expect him to be perfect on field goals for a second straight season, if he continues to perform close to the same level as he did in 2020 and converts a higher percentage of extra points, he should cement his status as the Seahawks kicker for years to come and will be in the hunt for the first All-Pro honors of his career.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tamorrion Terry | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes | Geno Smith | Kyle Fuller | Travis Homer | Tyler Ott | Rasheem Green | Ben Burr-Kirven | Penny Hart | Jamarco Jones | Aldon Smith | DeeJay Dallas | Nick Bellore | Stone Forsythe | Colby Parkinson | Al Woods | Cedric Ogbuehi | Alton Robinson | Jordan Simmons | Pierre Desir | Ryan Neal | Tre Flowers